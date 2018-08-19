14,448 PVCs Yet to be claimed in Kebbi State – REC

The newly posvted Kebbi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ahmad Mahmud has said about 114,448 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) produced and registered by INEC are yet to be collected by owners.

He disclosed this yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, adding that 37,000 uncollected PVCs were from the 2014 voter registration exercise, while in the April 2017 continuous voter registration exercise, “we were able to register 271,224 comprising 155,879 males and 115,345 females.”

Mahmud said the state received 117,863 newly printed PVCs from INEC national headquarters, noting that only 40,415 had been collected leaving about 77,448 uncollected.

He described the failure of residents to pick up their PVCs as worrisome, adding that Kebbi was among the states with the highest number of unclaimed PVCs.

The REC advised eligible voters in the state, who were yet to register, to avail themselves of the opportunity to be registered at INEC designated registration centres in the 21 Local Government Areas.