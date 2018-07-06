11 year old South African Boy Drowns in Pit Latrine

A three-year-old boy is the latest child to die in South Africa after drowning in a pit latrine.

Omari Monono died in the outside toilet at his aunt’s house in Limpopo province, the same region where five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in a school toilet in 2014.

“I’m hurting. I cannot eat or sleep,” Omari’s mother, Kwena Monono, is quoted by IOL news site as saying.

“Every time I see something my son loved, my heart breaks and I just cry.”

She says her son “was pulled out of the toilet head-first at about 16:00 (14:00GMT) on Wednesday”, having gone missing two hours earlier.

Police say the boy’s aunt called for help when her own search failed.

“His aunt took off his clothes and left him to relieve himself outside the toilet as usual. She was busy with her house chores when she noticed she had not seen the toddler for some time,” police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said.

A police inquiry is now under way.

Earlier this year in the rural Eastern Cape province, a five-year-old girl drowned in a pit latrine.

Lumka Mkhethwa went missing without a trace from Luna Primary School in March. A pack of sniffer dogs found her body at the bottom of a dark, faeces-filled toilet.

After Lumka’s death, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for pit latrines to be eradicated from South African school by the end of 2018.