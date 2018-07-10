11 Banks Rake-in N143 billion Revenue from Account Maintenance Fee Charge

Customers of eleven banks have paid N143 billion as Account Maintenance Fee, AMF, since 2016 when it was introduced by commercial banks.

The banks comprising the five Tier 1 banks and six Tier 2 banks are Access Bank, First Bank, GTBank, UBA, Zenith Bank, Diamond Bank, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling Bank and Union Bank. Ecobank, one of the big banks, did not disclose its income from AMF.

The 11 banks control over 80 percent of total customer base of the Nigerian banking industry.

Meanwhile bank customers under the aegis of Bank Customers Association of Nigeria, BCAN, have reiterated their opposition to the fee and are calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to suspend it.

Financial Vanguard investigations, however, revealed that while most banks have introduced strategies to enhance income from AMF, customers are also aggressively negotiating for lower rates. Consequently, nine of the 11 banks analysed recorded 20 percent increase in income from AMF while two banks recorded 44 percent decline in the first quarter of 2018, Q1’18.

Prior to introduction of AMF, banks charge Commission on Turnover, CoT, of N1 per N1000 for every current account transaction. However in 2013, the CBN introduced a phased elimination of CoT charge which ended with zero CoT effective December 2015.

However, in a bid to mitigate the impact of this development on their earnings, some banks began to charge customers for AMF. This was hotly debated at the Bankers Committee meeting, with bank chief executives complaining about the impact of CoT removal on their earnings and the need to cover expenses associated with current account services.

CBN endorsement

Consequently, the CBN issued a circular which legitimised AMF.

The circular entitled, “Introduction of Negotiable Current Account Maintenance Fee Not Exceeding N1/Mille,” and signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, CBN, Mr. Kevin Amugo, stated: “The Revised Guide to Bank Charges, RGBC, which came into effect on April 1, 2013 provides for a phased elimination of COT charges in the Nigerian banking Industry. Under the guidelines, a zero COT regime came into effect from January 2016.

“The CBN noted that while the gradual phase out was being observed, some banks continued to charge Account Maintenance Fees in addition to the reduced COT rate, which in effect amounted to double coincidence of charges. The CBN is not oblivious of the impact of declining crude oil prices; operation of Treasury Single Account; and other market turbulences on the viability and stability of the banking system.

“In furtherance of the mandate to promote and safeguard a sound financial system in Nigeria, banks are by this circular reminded that the 2016 Zero COT regime as jointly agreed during the 311th Bankers Committee meeting of February 12, 2013 has come into effect. In the interest of stability of the banking system, a Negotiable Current Account Maintenance Fee not exceeding N1 per mille may be charged in respect of all customer induced debit transactions. Please ensure strict compliance”. Financial Vanguard analysis of banks’ financial statement from 2016 to first quarter of 2018, Q1’18, revealed that eleven banks earned N143 billion as AMF income. Zenith leads The five Tier 1 banks dominated with 82 percent or N117.12 billion, while the six Tier 2 banks earned N38.63 billion, representing 18 percent of the total. Further analysis revealed that Zenith Bank recorded the highest income of N50.04 billion or 35 percent, followed by First Bank with N25.29 billion or 17.6 percent. GTBank came third with N20.6 billion or 14.4 percent, followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank and UBA which earned N11.65 billion or 8.1 percent and N11.24 billion or 7.8 percent during the period. The rising AMF Further analysis revealed that the eleven banks enjoyed increased earnings from AMF, in spite of decline in number of current accounts in the banking industry. According to the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System, NIBSS, the number of current accounts dropped by 9.6 percent to 22.6 million in 2017 from 25 million in 2016. But banks’ earnings from AMF rose by 17.66 percent to N74.66 billion in 2017 from N63.69 billion in 2016. In 2017, eight of the banks recorded increased earnings from AMF. Access Bank led with 146 percent increase, as its AMF income rose to N6.45 billion in 2017, from N2.62 billion in 2016. Stanbic IBTC came second, with 97 percent increase to N7.11 billion in 2017 from N3.61 billion in 2016. Zenith Bank recorded the third highest increase of 60 percent in AMF income which rose to N27.71 billion in 2017 from N17.37 billion in 2016. The three banks that recorded decline in AMF income in 2017 were led by First Bank with a decline of 58 percent to N6.67 billion from N15.63 billion in 2016. Fidelity Bank came second with 33 percent decline to N1.74 billion from N2.6 billion in 2016, while Union Bank recorded decline of 15 percent to N1.21 billion from N1.43 billion in 2016. Sterling Bank’s income from AMF in 2017 remained stable at N1.44 billion.