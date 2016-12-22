Tesla Adds $500million to Borrowing Capacity Amid Expansion

Tesla Motors Inc. and subsidiaries have added about $500 million in borrowing capacity through amended agreements with their lenders, amid expansion plans.

The parent company and a Netherlands subsidiary on Dec. 15 hiked a revolver line by $200 million to $1.2 billion through Deutsche Bank AG, with potential to add another $50 million, Tesla said in a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Tesla Finance LLC and another finance unit doubled the size of a separate credit facility to $600 million, the filing said, Automotive News reports.

The automaker led by billionaire Elon Musk is gearing up to produce its first mass-market long-range electric car, the Model 3, by the end of 2017. The company is also expanding production of batteries at its so-called Gigafactory near Reno, Nev.

In November, Tesla shareholders approved the $2 billion purchase of solar-roof installer SolarCity Corp.