FUT Minna Protest : 3 Students Arrested

Niger Police command on Thursday announced the arrest of three persons in connection with the protest by students of the Federal University of Technology, FUT Minna over the death of their colleague on a football field.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reported that the deceased student, was said to have slumped on a field on Wednesday and was rushed to the university’s clinic where he was pronounced dead .

According to multiple reports, Olamilekan Emmanuel fell while playing football in the male hostel. He was rushed to the school Clinic nearby. The medical personnel, however, refused to treat him because he didn’t have his ID card on him and he eventually died.

Not happy with the pronouncement, the students embarked on demonstration from the clinic. According to them, the deceased was not treated on arrival, only to be informed of his death.

DSP Bala Elkalla, Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) of the Niger command told NAN in Minna that the rampaging students burned part of the University clinic and destroyed the official car of Dean student affairs.

He said that the fire service along with police and university security personnel’s succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading to other buildings.

“Everything is fully under control. Already the command had since commenced investigation. Normal activities have since resumed” he said

A lecturer at the university said the student died before being brought to the clinic.

“He died before coming to the university clinic; it’s not that he was not attended to, he died before arrival. ”

“The students have no reason to embark on senseless demonstration; we all come from God and to Him we shall all return,” he said.

Students are scheduled to start their semester exams in three weeks.

