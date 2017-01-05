Stock Market Crashes Further by N42billion

The Nigerian Stock Exchange , NSE, on Wednesday, January 4, maintained a downward trajectory with lead market indices crashing by 0.46 per cent as investors continued to indulge in profit taking.

For the second consecutive trading day, market capitalisation lost N42 billion or 0.46 per cent to close at N9.116 trillion compared with N9.158 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

Likewise, the All-Share Index shed 121.85 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 26,495.04, against 26,616.89 achieved on Tuesday.

An analysis of the price movement table showed that Guaranty Trust Bank topped the losers’ chart, shedding N1.10 to close at N22.90 per share. Lafarge Africa trailed behind with a loss of 95k to close at N40 and Forte Oil was down by 62k to close at N83.60 per share.

Ashaka Cement dropped 59k to close at N11.43, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated declined by 23k to close at N9.54 per share.