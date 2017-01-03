The lead indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, the All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation in the last trading week of 2016, soared by 1.47 percent to close the week at 26,874.62 and N9.247 trillion respectively.

It was a brief trading week following the public holiday declared on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th of December, 2016 to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations.

Similarly, all other Indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE ASeM, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial Goods Indices that depreciated by 2.35 percent, 1.47 percent and 0.15 percent respectively

Thirty-seven equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 26 equities of the previous week. Twenty-one equities depreciated in price, lower than 36 equities of the previous week, while 117 equities remained unchanged higher than 113 equities recorded in the preceding week.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 305.885 million shares valued at N2.066 billion traded in 3,445 deals; thus contributing 75.35 percent and 55.46 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 30.974 million shares worth N793.114 million in 1,096 deals. The third place was occupied by Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 19.701 million shares worth N24.689 million in 261 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities were Omoluabi Savings and Loans Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FCMB Group Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 128.546 million shares worth N1.222 billion in 715 deals, contributing 31.66 percent and 32.82 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Also traded during the week were a total of 9,965 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N56,446.35 executed in 16 deals, compared with a total of 10,170 units valued at N123.641.70 transacted last week in 22 deals.

There was no bond transaction this week. However a total of 25,219 units of Federal Government and Corporate Bonds valued at N24.458 million were transacted last week in 3 deals.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 405.939 million shares worth N3.724 billion in 6,363 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.261 billion shares valued at N17.520 billion that exchanged hands last week in 14,861 deals.