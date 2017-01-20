Pound Gains Almost 3% Against Dollar

The British Pound Sterling jumped against the dollar and euro after Prime Minister Theresa May said there would be a parliamentary vote on Britain’s Brexit deal with Europe.

The GBP was up nearly 3% to around 1.238 US dollars in afternoon trading, after Mrs May confirmed the Brexit agreement between Britain and the European Union would have to navigate both Houses of Parliament before coming into force.

At 5pm the pound stood at 1.2385 dollars compared to 1.2044 dollars at the previous close, Standard.co.uk reports.

The UK currency also rose 2% against the euro at 1.158, despite Mrs May revealing she will pull the nation out of the single market as part of her Brexit blueprint for Britain.