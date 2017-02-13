POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JOB | German Embassy Drivers Recruitment (3 Positions)

Job Title: Driver
Location: Abuja
Slot: 3
Job Description
- A full-time driver (40 hours/week) and two part-time driven (20 hours/week) to join the Embassy team as soon as possible.
- The job position would be limited for the period of 12 months at first.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Transport of staff members, official visitors and guests;
- Running official errands (e.g. dispatch, paying bills);
- Safely and responsibly performing all official tasks using official vehicles;
- Taking account of all available information on road conditions, accessible routes and locations;
- Helps with transporting goods and admin matters;
- maintaining / cleaning official cars.
Qualifications and Requirements
- Secondary school education if possible
- Good knowledge of English language, basic German knowledge would be of advantage;
- Holder of a valid driver’s license; expertise to operate bullet-proof cars would be an asset;
- At least 3-5 years’ work experience as a driver with references;
- Familiar with the city and outskirts;
- No major accidents in the past 3 years;
- Ability to work in a team, flexibility as well as high reliability;
- Good manners and a neat appearance;
- Discipline and punctuality;
- Willingness to work extra-tours if necessary;
- Non-smoker with preference;
- Experience/qualified as mechanical engineer would be an advantage;
- Previous experience of a.m. duties etc. is preferable.
- The work contract is based on Nigerian law.
- Non-Nigerian applicants require a valid residence and work permit for Nigeria.
Salary
Salary is paid in Nigerian currency (Naira).
Application Closing Date
17th February, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications (max. 5 MB) in English including CV, photo, motivation letter and supporting documents (e.g. certificates, references), copy of passport and drivers license and, if applicable, visa and work permit to: [email protected]
Note: Qualified candidates will be invited to an interview end of February 2017 and will be informed accordingly.