NSE Index Drops 2.45%, as Downward Spiral Lingers

The downward trajectory, at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, lingered on Friday, June 23, bringing down the value of lead indices.

The All-Share Index dropped 806.30 points to close at 32,122.14 compared with 32,928.44 posted on Thursday, June 22.

Likewise, while market capitalization dipped by N279 billion to close at N11.107 trillion against N11.386 trillion achieved on Thursday.

UBA led pack of the day’s losers with a 9.57 percent decrease to close at N8.32 per share, Wema Bank trailed with a loss of 6.56 percent to close at 57 kobo and Transcorp dipped 5.92 percent to close at N1.43 per share.

Okomu Oil was down by 5 percent to close at N61.56, while Flour Mill depreciated by 5 percent also to close at N27.74 per share.

On the flip side, Champion Breweries led the gainers chart with an appreciation of 9.74 percent to close at N2.93, while Neimeth Pharmaceuticals advanced by 6.52 percent to close at 98 kobo per share, while CI Leasing improved 5 percent to close at 63 kobo per share.

Ashaka Cement gained of 4.98 percent to close at N17.08 per share and Transcorp Hotels added 4.89 percent to close at N6.87 per share.

Transcorp emerged the most active, trading 71.61 million shares worth N99.36 million. Access Bank followed with an account of 65.50 million shares valued at N593.65 million, while FBN Holdings traded 48.87 million shares worth N287.56 million. FCMB exchanged 31.43 million shares valued at N37.41 million and Zenith Bank exchanged 30.50 million shares worth N621.84 million.

At the end of trading, volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 41 7.57 million shares worth N3.25 billion transacted in 5,456 deals against a total of 509.76 million shares valued at N5.03 billion exchanged in 5,321 deals on Thursday.