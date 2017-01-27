Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, January 26, sustained the upward trend recorded in previous session.

As such, the All Share Index jumped by 0.19%, adding by 49.5 points to close at 26,289.95 points, strengthening the growth of 22.91 points recorded on Wednesday when the ASI closed at 26,240.45 points.

Likewise, Market capitalization added N17billion to close at N9.046 trillion, in contrast with N7.9 billion added in previous session to close at N9.028 trillion.

Market breadth closed positive with 24 advancers paired against 19 losers.Forte Oil led advancers’ chart with 10.25 percent to close at N71.88.

Nascon followed with a growth of 4.97 percent to close at N8.23, Cadbury came third on the gainers list, having appreciated 4.89 percent to close at N9.44 while Oando and Neimeth Pharmaceuticals grew 4.88 and 4.48 percent each to close at N4.94 and 70 kobo respectively.

MRS topped the losers’ chart with a decline of 9.74 percent to close at N39.03, Guinness dropped 5 percent to close at N66.55, Conoil depreciated 4.98 percent to close at N35.49, Mobil fell 4.94 percent to close at N265.22 and UACN dropped 4.20 percent to close at N16.41.

Most actively traded stock for the day was AIICO Insurance that traded 30.1 million units of shares, worth N18.1 million, Access Bank was next with 14.6 million units valued at N101.6 million and FBN Holdings was third with 10.8 million units of shares valued at N33.4 million.

Diamond Bank was the fourth most traded stock with 9.7 million units valued at N10.1 million while FCMB emerged fifth on the day’s top traded list with 8.2 million units of shares at N10.9 million.

At the end of the day’s trading activities, investors had traded a total of 136.8 million units of shares in 2,895 deals.