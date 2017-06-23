Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board sign MOU with CWC Group on PNC Forum

NCDMB reinforces its commitment to the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) (www.CWCPNC.com) Forum held annually with the signing of a MoU with the CWC Group.

Under the terms of the MoU, the NCDMB & CWC alongside Nigerian partner, Levmora Services will collaborate to deliver greater value through PNC. This will be achieved by further engaging with the relevant Government Parastatals and private sector players. Ensuring the pertinent issues surrounding Nigerian Content regulation and implementation discussed at the conference unlocks opportunities, and drives progress in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Set to take place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom from 6 – 9 November 2017, PNC will provide a platform for senior industry stakeholders to discuss the current challenges being faced within the market, explore solutions and define action points over the next 12 – 18 months. Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB announces “I look forward to welcoming oil and gas industry players to what promises to be a useful and impactful gathering”.

The CWC Group, having produced conferences and exhibitions for the Nigerian Oil & Gas industry for over 17 years, has been rightly questioned about its level of Nigerian Content compliance, being that it is based in the United Kingdom and produces events for the Nigerian Oil & Gas industry.

Following the enactment of the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICDA) the CWC Group launched the PNC Conference in 2011. Through their partnership and consultation with the NCDMB, from 2013, CWC were required to increase domestic capacity through partnerships with local companies, training of indigenous personnel and increasing the number of local suppliers patronised.

Over the last 4 years, CWC has complied with the list of requirements outlined by the NCDMB; forming partnerships with indigenous companies including Levmora Services and Proxima Energy. At the latter part of 2013, CWC formed a partnership with AEG and has trained their staff to take over roles previously domiciled in the UK. This has reduced the number of UK based staff travelling to Nigeria to execute CWC events by an average of 58% with internationally based employees being shadowed by AEG staff.

Across all events, 98% of suppliers engaged in the preparation and execution of the event are indigenous. “Over the past 5 years, we have made some real strides in developing capacity within the events space for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, thanks to the support of the NCDMB. There is still work to be done and CWC remain committed to creating platforms for senior decision makers to devise strategies that will steer Nigeria’s energy industry towards sustainable growth. We are grateful for the support and collaboration of both the public and private sectors, and we look forward to highlighting the investment opportunities in the industry, and the role of Nigerian Content in unlocking the full potential of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.” Vice President – Production, Wemimo Oyelana, CWC.

The CWC Group’s activities in Nigeria also strive to support development across the country. The company is a proud supporter and active member of the Nigerian Business Coalition against Aids (NiBUCAA) and the Sickle Cell Aid Foundation. CWC regularly provides support for both through funding, donations and marketing campaigns.