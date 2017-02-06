Nestlé looses N19.99 In Lagos Stock Market

Nestlé Nigeria led the losers on Friday as major stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange went southwards and the market indicators closed negatively NAN reports

Nestlé lost N19.99 to lead the laggards’ table. It closed at N680 per share.

Mr Ambrose Omorodion, the Chief Operating Officer, InvestData Ltd., said that investors were selling Nestlé to reposition in low cap stocks that were likely to pay dividend.

Omorodion attributed the development to the company’s dwindling earnings due to foreign exchange instability and other harsh economic policies.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N1.43 to close at N133.11 and UACN shed 79k to close at N15.20 and Guaranty Trust Bank shed 58k to close at N23.02 and Cadbury depreciated by 25k to close at N9.20 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index shed 133.70 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 25,802.54 against 25,936.24 recorded on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N8.938 trillion lost N45 billion or 0.52 per cent to close at N8.892 trillion.

On the other hand, Guinness led the gainers’ table increasing by N2.97 to close at N66.50 per share.

ETI followed with a gain of 15k to close at N10.30 and Union Bank of Nigeria garnered 6k to close at N5 per share.

United Capital increased by 5k to close at N3.55, while NPF Microfinance Bank also gained 5k to close at N1.13 per share.

Also, the volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 144.63 million shares valued at N1.22 billion exchanged in 2,350 deals, a decrease of 59.21 per cent.

NAN reports that this was in contrast with 354.56 million shares worth N1.72 billion transacted in 2,760 deals on Thursday.

FBN Holdings was the most active, accounting for 34.26 million shares worth N120.20 million.

Staco Insurance sold 20 million shares valued at N10 million, while GT Bank traded 18.19 million shares worth N423.25 million.

Diamond Bank accounted for 13.98 million shares valued at N12.57 million and Fidelity Bank sold 9.01 million shares worth N8.02 million.

NAN

