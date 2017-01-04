Naira Static at N490/$ At Parallel Market

Meanwhile, at the interbank or spot FX segment of the currency market, the local currency was seen trading at N305.

Also, at the parallel market, the Nigerian currency exchanged at N585 against the British Pound Sterling and traded at N505 against the Euro also closed.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the greenback traded at N399, which is the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN controlled rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N598 and N510, respectively.

Despite the one billion dollars backlog of Forex cleared by the CBN, the Naira has remained within N490 to a dollar, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) said that the figure was a far cry from the monthly Forex demand in the country.