Naira Remains Static at N497/$ At Parallel Market

Naira Remains Static at N497/$ At Parallel Market

NairaNAIRA

The Naira on Monday, January 16, remained flat at the parallel or black market segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange market trading at N497 to one U.S dollar.

At the parallel market, the local currency firmed up against the British  Pounds Sterling closing at N595 against the rate of N597 it traded for on Friday.

However, it weakened against the Euro , exchanging at N517, in contrast to the rate of N515, which it traded for on Friday.

At the Bureau De Change window, the Nigerian currency traded at N399 to a dollar, which is the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN controlled rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N604 and N522 respectively.

Meanwhile,trading at the official interbank or Spot FX segment of the currency market, the naira slumped further trading at N305.25 to a dollar, from N305 recorded on Friday.

Nonetheless, traders at the market are optimistic that the Naira will see a rebound despite the lingering scarcity of the greenback.

 

 

You may also like

MANUFACTURING JOB | Guinness Nigeria Plc – We are Guinness Nigeria, member of Diageo Plc the world’s leading premium drinks business with an unrivalled collection of beverage alcohol & non-alcohol brands across the Spirits, Wine & Beer categories. Guinness Nigeria operates a Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) business and currently operates on 3 sites within Nigeria with a portfolio of products including Stout, Malta, Lager, Spirits and Ready to drink brands. Nigeria is the 2nd largest market for the Guinness Stout brand globally. It is quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and a significant player in the national economy. We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: Area Manager, Distributor Management Auto Req ID: 54655BR Location: Lagos Reports to: Distributor Management Director Purpose of Role Distributors are our primary route to consumer in Nigeria. The Area Manager – Distributor Management has accountability for supporting the broader Distributor team to develop, and implement our joint strategy and development plans with distributors Key Decision: Distributor investment High risk distributor assessment and recommendation Viable distributor recruitment Top Accountabilities: Drive the achievement of profitable volume and ensure that distributors are optimally managed to agreed stock level/targeted volumes Ensure distributor operations are in line with agreed Distributor operating and minimum standards and tracked through dashboard Responsible for training and structured coaching of distributors and GN staff on distributor development initiatives like VMI, distributor IT infrastructure, JBP and other RtC initiatives. Coach and train team members 12 times a month in line with DAM Lite, and monthly activities checklist. Collate local report and identify main priorities for improvement by the Divisional teams. Must ensure that Monthly action plans are effective, especially for the weakest distributors on Warehouse infrastructure – to achieve this must regularly track distributor delivery against agreed timelines for infrastructure development. Qualifications and Experience Required Minimum 5 years Sales and/or Customer Marketing experience and Brand Knowledge HND/University Degree Master’s Degree may be an advantage Great People Skills High levels of financial and P&L literacy as well as strong planning and project management skills are important. Experience of working within and or with other functions and a track record of delivering results through cross functional teams, particularly marketing, supply and corporate relations is particularly valuable. Application Closing Date Not Specified. How to Apply Interested and qualified candidates shouldGuinness Nigeria Plc Recruiting for Area Manager, Distributor Management

Guinness Nigeria Plc – We are Guinness Nigeria,