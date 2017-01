Rafael Nadal will battle his friend, Roger Federer for the Australian Open title on Sunday after Nadal edged hard fighting Grigor Bulgarian Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-7 6-4 in the semi-final.

The five-set thriller stretched past midnight in Melbourne, with Nadal serving out the game at 5-4 for his 21st Grand Slam final and a possible 15th career grand slam if he was able to beat Roger Federer.

