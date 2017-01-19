MEDIA JOB | Terragon Group Graduate Management Trainee Program 2017

Terragon Group – We pride ourselves as a new media business focused on Africa. We have built a strong competence across the new media ecosystem comprising mobile, online and content. Within digital we understand the interplay between content and platform and we have business verticals that deliver on both components of the digital world.

We are recruiting to fill the position of:



Job Title: Graduate Management Trainee Program

Location: Lagos

Job Description

A “Management Trainee” would work on various projects within the operating companies of the group. The assignments are generally highly analytical and dynamic; with many of the projects carried out in teams.

Each individual will receive both coaching and supervision during the course of the programme. This way, you get to know not only by the company and its core fields of activity and people, but also yourself. The possibilities are endless.

Trainees will be appointed to a role and will be expected to deliver all the job expectations for that position.

They will receive on the job training and their review process will include the setting of performance objectives against which their progress will be monitored.

Requirements

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office suit

Minimum qualification/ Experience:

University degree in a reputable university ( Minimum second class upper)

0 – 2 years post – NYSC

Maximum age of 22 years

Other things to know:

Candidates must be able to work in a fast- spaced, entrepreneurial and dynamic environment

Candidate must be strong communicator with ability to connect with people at all level

Candidates must be hardworking and one who thinks “out of the box”

Candidates must be ambitious with a can-do attitude

Candidates should have poise and fitness

Candidates must be assertive

Application Closing Date

31st January, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s: [email protected]