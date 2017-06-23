MEDIA JOB | Daily Trust Newspaper Fresh Graduate Interns Recruitment 2017

Daily Trust Newspaper – Media Trust Limited is the publisher of Nigeria’s newspaper of the year, Daily Trust and other titles. They are also into commercial printing as well as Brand Marketing Research for the purpose of identifying new opportunities for business values.

Each market research report delivers insight across a wide range of crucial factors such as market size, growth drivers, competitive landscape, trends, and forecasts.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Intern

Location: Any City, Nigeria

Job Summary

We are seeking young graduates for a two-year internship after which a few outstanding interns will be given full-time employment opportunities.

About the Role

We are looking for very smart and forward looking young people to work as interns in consistency with our strategy to retain outstanding human resources.

Interns will basically work on Marketing Research and Development. One of the benefits of this programme is that it enables the interns network with senior managers and executives

What We have to Offer You

Interns will participate in real time projects that will fast-tract their learning under experienced supervisors and mentors

Our diversified and quality clientele base enable participants to get the best exposure for career growth, thereby putting participants in the seat to driving their own career development

Participants will be rewarded with modest but competitive monthly allowance. Any expenses incurred while attending external meetings/events will however be paid by the company

In addition to the above, outstanding interns will be given employment opportunities to work full time in the company.

Requirements

Must have a First Degree in Marketing, Production Management, Research and Development or related field of study

Should be within the age bracket of 21 to 28 years

Excellent quantitative and analytical skills

Demonstrated project management capabilities with an emphasis on strategic thinking, teamwork, and results-driven implementation

Should be able to deal with ambiguity, resolve problems and manage multiple projects/tasks

Strong presentation and communication skills (both oral and written) and comfort working across all levels of the organization

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: [email protected]