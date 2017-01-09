Ingenico Partners Interswitch on Payment solutions for Nigeria

Ingenico Group, a global leader in seamless payment, announced that a strategic partnership has been signed with Interswitch Nigeria Limited, the leading transaction switching and electronic payment processing company in Nigeria.

The integration of Ingenico Group technology with Interswitch’s switching and processing system will allow end-users to benefit from the next generation of payment technology and the smoothest and most secure user experience when initiating electronic transactions.

Speaking on the partnership, Group Managing Director and CEO at Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe said: “As Nigeria enters a new era of payment, Ingenico Group and Interswitch are joining forces to better address the market challenges and eliminate the need for cash.

“We formed this partnership with Ingenico Group as they are a global leader in payments with great track record and a strong knowledge of our market characteristics and constraints. This agreement is a key milestone in our common strategy to better serve the Nigerian people.”

While commenting, Managing Director for Africa, Rachid Oulad Akdim said: “We are pleased to form this strategic partnership with Interswitch Group. By combining Ingenico Group’s expertise in payment solutions with Interswitch Group’s vision of the local customers’ needs, we are defining exciting new opportunities for electronic transactions in Nigeria.”

Since 2002, Interswitch has been promoting the seamless circulation of electronic money by building the payments infrastructure and bringing new products and services to millions of customers, both in corporate and consumer segments, spread all over the country.