Infiniti Sold Record 230,000 Cars Globally in 2016

Nissan’s luxury arm, Infiniti sold more than 230,000 vehicles globally in 2016, representing a 7 percent annual jump.

2016 was a record year for a marque that trails rivals in the increasingly crowded premium market, the automaker said.

The brand distantly lags German luxury competitors such as BMW AG, which can sell almost as many vehicles in a single month, and other luxury leaders such as Toyota’s Lexus, which sells at least twice as many cars each year.

Infiniti annual sales grew 4 percent year-on-year in the U.S., its largest market, to more than 138,300, while China sales rose 3 percent to 41,590.

In December, Infiniti sold 27,200 vehicles globally, Automotive reports.