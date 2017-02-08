5 Inexpensive Hotels To Lodge on Valentine

It is not every day you get amazing and discounted deals on hotels. But as Valentine’s Day beckons, many hotels have dropped their prices because they want couples to have an unforgettable, romantic and remarkable celebration of love.

At these hotels, you can have a candlelit dinner with your spouse as well as lodge. Do you want to know these hotels? We identify some of them. But remember, you can conveniently book these discounted hotels on Jumia Travel. You can get as much as 50% off.

De’Renaissance Hotel

De Renaissance Hotel is located along Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja. The elegant and glamorous hotel in Lagos is about 15 minutes from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The hotel features cozy rooms fitted with air-conditioner, ornate lampshades, TV with satellite reception, worktable, `and chair, separate sitting area with sofas and en-suite bathroom. De Renaissance Hotel is just beside Ikeja City Mall. It is a 15-minute drive from the Airport.

Morning Sides Suites

Morning Side Suites is an ultra-modern hotel located in the upmarket neighbourhood of Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 4-Star hotel boasts an events center, outdoor pool, and elevator for a much convenient movement. Free WiFi is available. The hotel features a conference and banquet facility with a capacity to seat 50 persons.

Airport shuttle services are also available at a surcharge. Morning Side Suites is a 5-minute drive away from Silverbird Galleria and Bar Beach.

Southern Sun Ikoyi

Southern Sun Hotel Ikoyi is situated at 47, Alfred Rewane Road, in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The hotel in Lagos boasts of 195 beautifully furnished en-suite rooms and free WiFi is provided for guests. Being on the top hotels in Ikoyi, Lagos, Southern Sun Hotel offers a 4-star luxury with rooms that gives a pleasant stay.

The on-site restaurant at Southern Sun Ikoyi Lagos offers full board meals from a variety of local and continental menus. Guests can enjoy cocktails, wines, and beverages at the bar and lounge area.

The Avenue Suites

The Avenue Suites is situated in Victoria Island, Lagos. The hotel boasts a swimming pool and a well-equipped gym.

Complimentary WiFi internet access is provided for all guests. All rooms at the Avenue Suites Lagos are fully air-conditioned, fitted with en-suite bathrooms and wardrobes.

The on-site restaurant that boasts views of the surrounding skyline serves local and continental meal options and complimentary breakfast is provided daily.

The Avenue Suites Lagos is 5 km away from Palms Mall, Lekki, in close proximity to the Bar Beach and Eko Hotel.

Villa Angelia

The Villa Angelia is located in Ikoyi, Lagos. The villa features an event center, a swimming pool, and a gym.

Meals are provided through an onsite restaurant which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The hotel offers a bike rental service for outdoor activities and local sightseeing.

A fitness room, a swimming pool, and a gym are also available at the hotel. Villa Angelia Ikoyi is a walking distance from Awolowo Road and Sweet Sensation Confectionery. Reeds Restaurant and Bar is a 3-minute walk from the hotel.

