Holmes , APRA Launch First African Awards

The Holmes Group has announced that it will be partnering with the African Public Relations Association (www.AFPRA.org) to launch its first ever African SABRE Awards.

The competition is now open for entries, and the winners will be recognized at a gala dinner during the 2017 APRA conference, which will take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, next May.

The SABRE Awards, which recognize Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation & Engagement, have a 25-year heritage, with separate competitions in North America, EMEA, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and South Asia. The winners from those regional competitions are eligible for the Global SABRE Awards, which recognize the best PR campaigns from more than 5,000 entries around the world.

In addition, the winners from the African SABREs will be entered automatically into consideration for the EMEA awards, which will continue to include an African category—and to accept African entries in all categories.

According to Paul Holmes, who chairs the SABRE judges: “We have seen some exceptional public relations work from Africa in our EMEA SABRE competition in recent years, proving that the best African campaigns are just as strategic, just as creative, and just as effective as work from Europe’s largest and most sophisticated markets. Now is the time for Africa to have its own competition so that we can see even more of that great work.”

While speaking, APRA president, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya added that: “The African Public Relations Association is delighted to have partnered with The Holmes Report to launch the SABRE Awards Africa. Recognition of the quality of work being produced across the continent is important, not only to industry players, but also to clients. We are firm believers that recognition inspires continuous improvement and encourages a continued focus on skills development which is a main driver for APRA.”

The SABRE site is now open and accepting entries. The deadline is January 9 (http://apo.af/qAvX1i), although late entries will be accepted until February 6 with payment of an additional fee. A complete list of categories for the African competition can be found here (http://apo.af/N4kf10), with tips for successful entries here (http://apo.af/oGnK