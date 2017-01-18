General Motors Earmarks $1billion for Manufacturing Operations

General Motors, on Tuesday, January 17, said it would invest $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations to create or retain 1,500 jobs in this country.

The automobile manufacturer, in an announcement timed to ease pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, also said it would move production of pickup axles from Mexico to Michigan and create at least 5,000 more U.S. jobs in other parts of its business during the next few years.

GM did not say how many of the 1,500 manufacturing jobs would be new as opposed to positions that otherwise would have been outsourced or eliminated without the investment. The company said insourcing axles for the next generation of its full-size pickups, expected to debut in 2018, would create 450 jobs in Michigan.

“As the U.S. manufacturing base increases its competitiveness, we are able to further increase our investment, resulting in more jobs for America and better results for our owners,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “The U.S. is our home market and we are committed to growth that is good for our employees, dealers and suppliers and supports our continued effort to drive shareholder value.”

Barra said she expects GM’s financial arm, advanced technologies and other non-manufacturing growth areas to generate more than 5,000 additional U.S. jobs “over the next few years.”

GM said the investment is on top of $2.9 billion announced for its U.S. operations last year and $21 billion invested in its home country since 2009, AutomotiveNews reports.