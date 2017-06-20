Experience Ancient Civilization In Kano

Kano is the heartbeat of Northern Nigeria. It is a city that is replete with relics of the old civilization and it is also home to some leading Nigerian political elites. It is the second largest city in Nigeria, after Lagos. It’s a major center for commercial activities. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, showcases and highlights the sights and sounds of Kano.

PLACES TO EXPLORE

The Emir’s Palace

The Kano traditional system is very powerful, led by his eminence, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the former Governor of the Central Bank. It was built by Emir Muhammadu Rumfa in the 13th century. The Palace is in the Heart of Kano.

The City Walls

This is one of the oldest tourist attractions in Kano. It is a must visit. It has a moderate height of 18 meters. It is over 700 years ago the wall was erected. Although most of the wall’s part has disappeared, you will still find remnants.

Gidan Makama Museum

The Gidan Makama Museum was formerly Emir’s Palace before it was turned into a museum. It will give you an exhilarating ride through Kano’s history from the pre-colonial era till date. There are different sections that showcase arts and crafts. It was built in the 15th century.

The Durbar Festival

With the end of Ramadan around the corner, you have the opportunity to experience the Durbar festival. This festival features beautifully adorned horses and the indigenes will also pay homage to the Emir.

EATING

There are so many restaurants to eat either local and continental dishes. Interestingly, they are very affordable. Some of them include Cilantro Restaurant and Lounge, Meals and More, Tajmahal Restaurant, Corner Restaurant, and Meena Restaurant.

SHOPPING

Kano Plaza, Shoprite Ado Bayero Mall, Divine Star Shop among many other stores in Kano are some of the places you can shop. If you decide to go to the market, Kurmi Market is one of the biggest markets in Kano.