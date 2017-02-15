Dubai Passenger Drone to Hit Skies in July

A drone that can carry people will kick off operations in Dubai from July, the head of the city’s Roads and Transportation Agency has announced at the World Government Summit.

The Chinese model eHang 184 has already had test flights, said Matt al-Tayer. The drone can carry one passenger weighing up to 100 kg (220 pounds) and has a 30 minute flight time.

The passenger uses a touch scren to select a destination. There are no other controls inside the craft.

It is “auto-piloted” by a command centre, according to a video released by the government agency.

It has reported speeds of up to 100 miles per hour (160 kilometres per hour) and can fly 31 miles (50km) on a single battery charge.

“This is not only a model,” Mr al-Tayer, according to a report by the Associated Press. “We have actually experimented with this vehicle flying in Dubai’s skies.”

Dr Steve Wright, senior lecturer in avionics and aircraft systems at the University of the West of England, told the BBC that safety would have to be paramount.

The device was also approved for testing in Nevada in June 2016.