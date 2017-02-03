Bowmans Facilitates Complex Financing Deal

A finance and banking team from pan-African law firm Bowmans has represented and advised long standing client Standard Bank and Stanbic Bank Botswana Limited in connection with a senior secured US$30 million multi-currency term, revolving and overdraft financing made available to Wilderness Holdings Limited and a number of its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Wilderness Holdings is recognised as one of the world’s foremost responsible tourism businesses. This access to funding will enable the firm to expand and develop its infrastructure in Africa and promote sustainable tourism across the continent.

According to lead partner Jason Wilkinson, “This multifaceted deal was highly complex and contained multiple levels of security across Botswana and South Africa. It affords the borrowers access to long-term flexible funding in multiple countries and in multiple currencies that is designed to enable Wilderness Safaris to achieve growth aspirations on the African continent.”

Wilderness Holdings Limited is listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Wilderness operates some 45 safari camps and lodges, and ten scheduled overland safaris in Botswana, Congo (Brazzaville), Kenya, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.