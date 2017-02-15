BANKING & FINANCE JOB | KPMG Nigeria Audit Graduate Trainee Recruitment

KPMG has worked for clients in the public and private sector in Nigeria and in several other countries, helping to transform business performance and operations.

We are looking to hire young, vibrant and driven candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Audit Graduate Trainee

Auto req ID: 103455BR

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Function: Audit

Job Description

Are you looking for a career in a challenging, fast-paced environment? Are you generally curious about why things happen in the way they do? Can you offer ideas about how businesses could improve their operations? A career in KPMG could be for you!

Qualification and Skills

Must be below 26 years old

Must have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Mathematics) at ONE sitting

Must have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree (please note that OND and HND qualifications are not considered for this position)

Law graduates must have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree and at Law school

Must be about to complete or have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme

Must not have written the KPMG Graduate Aptitude Test before.

Must have a passion for building a career in Audit

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY