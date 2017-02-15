BANKING & FINANCE JOB | KPMG Nigeria Audit Graduate Trainee Recruitment

KPMG has worked for clients in the public and private sector in Nigeria and in several other countries, helping to transform business performance and operations.
Job Title: Audit Graduate Trainee
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Function: Audit
Job Description
- Are you looking for a career in a challenging, fast-paced environment? Are you generally curious about why things happen in the way they do? Can you offer ideas about how businesses could improve their operations? A career in KPMG could be for you!
Qualification and Skills
- Must be below 26 years old
- Must have a minimum of 5 O’ level credits (including English & Mathematics) at ONE sitting
- Must have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree (please note that OND and HND qualifications are not considered for this position)
- Law graduates must have a minimum of second class (upper division) degree at first degree and at Law school
- Must be about to complete or have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme
- Must not have written the KPMG Graduate Aptitude Test before.
- Must have a passion for building a career in Audit
