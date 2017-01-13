Don’t Misconstrue Activities of FRN – Labour Leader

Foremost labour leader, and Immediate Past Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Rivers State, Comrade Chika Onuegbu, said the debate over the activities of the Financial Reporting Council (FRN) should not be misconstrued by Nigerians in the light of recent events in the country.

He said the council was only carrying out its assigned responsibilities, and may not be out to witch-hunt or punish anyone as being alleged in some quarters, saying it was time Nigerians begin to imbibe the spirit of probity and accountability.

Speaking exclusively to Bizwatchnigeria.ng against the backdrop of the resignation of the former General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, due to alleged pressure from the FRN, Onuegbu who was the National Industrial Relations Officer of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, PENGASSAN, noted that churches, non-governmental organizations, charities and the likes must remain accountable to the authorities as obtained in other parts of the world.

He frowned at the situation where the lines between non-for profits organizations and commercial entities has become blurred, a situation that has seen the leadership of these organizations being transferred from fathers to sons.

According to him, there is the urgent need to clearly define the boundaries between business ventures and the others.

He said many will agree, for instance, that it is the society that is now the one influencing the church and other religious groups, instead of the other way around, adding religious groups and labour unions have a long history of working together for the common good.