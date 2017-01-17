6 things Nigerian football Fans Can Relate With

Nigerian football fans are enduring, but the disappointment that comes with supporting Nigeria football is far too often. In fact, some fans have given up and they prefer to watch their adopted English Premier League club.

This situation is not helped by the consistent flaws or flops of the Nigeria Football Federation. So, if you are passionate or nominal Nigeria fan, here are 6 things you can relate with

You refused to watch the nation’s cup because Nigeria is not playing

In the Nations cup qualifiers for 2017 in Gabon Nigeria was grouped alongside Egypt, Tanzania, and Chad. Nigeria scored in the 60th minute via Ogenekaro Etebo but Nigeria couldn’t hold on to the lead as Muhammad Salah ended nations cup hopes for the country by scoring in the 92nd minute. You know how such goals can pain. Now, Nigeria is not be at the nation’s cup in Gabon and many Nigerian fans may not watch. And trust fans, already they are saying the nations cup is incomplete without Nigeria.

When players have to protest to collect their money

After winning the African Women’s Nations Cup in Cameroon, the celebrations of Nigeria’s female team tagged the Super Falcons was cut short as they demanded their money.

The NFF appealed to them but they refused. They had to carry placards to protest before they were eventually paid. Nigerian fans had to share pictures of Paul Biya receiving the Cameroonian team that came second and the champions protesting side by side which went viral on twitter.

Ironically, with all the monies the NFF collects from FIFA and the government it keeps shopping for money to pay players like it did in the Super Eagles match against Zambia.

When Delta airlines used us to collect 5 stars and we still won our match against Japan

Ahhhh…Nigeria…I feel like crying now but I will not. The Olympic football team led by Mikel, coached by Samson was stranded in the United States where they camped. Meanwhile, their matched against Japan was a few hours away.

Just as it seemed like Nigeria was going to miss the match, Delta airlines stepped in and flew the team to Brazil. And, the airline didn’t allow us rest, they took their pound of flesh by ensuring the whole knew that they were good Samaritans. The only thing that made fans happy while thanking the Nigerian spirit is that Nigeria defeated Japan 3-2.

Buhari refuses to sack the sport minister

I don’t understand. Buhari, but why? Nigerian fans have been shouting that the boy scout minister. Oh did I just say that? Sorry. The sports minister is not fit to coordinate the sports ministry. I don’t know anything. But I heard whispers from Nigerian football falls on social media that Buhari was quick to sack Obazee but we have a misfiring sports minister who is waxing stronger. Dere is god ooooh.

The NFF invites any player that has a Nigerian name to play for Nigeria

Whether he is playing in the nationwide league in England or the 3rd division in Spain, it doesn’t matter as far as he has a Nigerian name, he must come play for Nigeria. Nigerian fans may be happy with these actions but what about developing football talents in Nigeria for the Nigerian national team?

Gernot Rohr defeats Algeria…Praise the lord!

Since the Franco-German coach, Gernot Rohr was appointed, Nigerian football has experienced a breath of fresh air. From the look of things, Nigeria will qualify for the World Cup in Russia. At least we defeated Algeria. But, I pity Rohr if he doesn’t qualify Nigeria. Nigerians will eat him raw!