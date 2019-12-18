Work, Stress and Exercise: Maintaining a Balance

Work is any activity involving mental or physical effort, done in order to achieve a purpose or result. Work is a mechanical manifestation of energy.

Since humans are naturally driven to be dynamic, it therefore appears mandatory for all human beings to find or create some sort of work or job to do. Of course, this means some form of physical energy is exerted, and must be replaced.

Evidently, we must all eat to replace energy and so as to be able to work efficiently. In addition, we also need to exercise in order to be able to operate optimally.

Exercise is any bodily activity that enhances or maintains physical fitness and overall health and wellness. Exercise is physical activity that is planned, structured, and repetitive for the purpose of conditioning any part of the body.

Regrettably, almost all work is accompanied by stress. Stress is a feeling of emotional or physical tension. Stress is a feeling that people have when they are struggling to cope with challenges related to finances, work, relationships, environment, and other situations.

It can come from any event or any thought that makes an individual feel frustrated, or nervous.

Stress can be external (from the environment, psychological, or social situations) or internal (illness, or from a medical procedure).

Stress outlines and patterns are prevalent in Nigeria. Research by a database organisation, Bloomberg Inc., reveal that a whopping 70.1 percent of the total Nigerian population is under stress, making the country the most stressed out in the world!

The new study, published by Bloomberg, has ranked 74 countries based on the stressfulness of the living environments. Titled Most Stressed-Out: Countries, the report reveals life as toughest in Nigeria, and easiest in Norway.

In a country of over 200 million inhabitants, the percentage of stressed individuals is overwhelming. This means that not only do individuals have to deal with work related stress, but environmental stress too — on a daily basis. It is no wonder therefore that many find it hard to fit in exercise into their schedule.

Fortunately, there is a way out. There are simple actions that people can take to reduce the stress level and achieve balance. It starts with a decision.

First, as an individual, you must decide personally to create time to rest. Rest and relaxation helps one to recharge in order to prepare for the next set of activities. This is the first rung on the ladder of a stress-free life.

Secondly, and most importantly, exercising regularly is the key to destressifying: this is the ability to easily adapt to stressful situations and adversity without experiencing the negative physical and emotional repercussions of stress. Engaging in any of these forms of exercise will release pent-up stress, improve the overall health of the individuals and grant people a healthier state of mind.

Also, researchers who study cardiovascular health have long known that exercise is one way to keep high blood pressure at bay. Exercising can improve your health and reduce the risk of developing several diseases like type 2 diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disease. Physical activity and exercise can have immediate and long-term health benefits.

Another thing is to eat right and eat well. This is crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Take for instance, an individual indulging in a sugar rich diet or a high fat meal on a daily basis. The person may end up with nutrient deficiency, or diabetes, in the long run.

Eating protein rich meals is vital to preserving health. Proteins are ideal for growth and development. Moreover, protein meals come in various varieties, thus making them perfect for all age groups.

Eating nutrient-rich foods, balanced diet, is key to having an active, stress free life. To keep up with the daily demands of work, an individual must find a balance between these areas of life.

It is imperative therefore to actively cultivate balance in life. Indeed, from food to work and exercise, maintaining balance day-to–day is the way to go.

Reginald Onabu, Researcher and aspiring Public Relations Officer, Wrote from Lagos.