US,China Hold Trade Talks in Washington

US and Chinese mid-level officials are set to resume contentious trade talks on Wednesday amid low expectations.

The discussions could set a framework for further negotiations as each country prepares to hit the other with new tariffs on Thursday in a deepening dispute over China’s economic policies, Reuters reports.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose duties on virtually all of the more than 500 billion dollars of Chinese goods exported to the United States unless it meets his demands.

The two days of meetings are the first formal trade talks since US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese economic adviser Liu He in Beijing in June.