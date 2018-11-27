Uber Fined £385,000 Over Data Breach

Uber Fined £385,000 Over Data Breach

By
- November 27, 2018
- in IT/TELECOM
84
0
Uber

British and Dutch regulators on Tuesday fined ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc for failing to protect customers’ personal information during a 2016 cyber attack involving millions of users.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in Britain slapped a 385,000 pound ($490,759.50) fine on the firm, while the Dutch Data Protection Authority imposed a fine of 600,000 euros ($678,780.00) on Uber.

The Information Comissioner’s Office (ICO) said it had shown “complete disregard” for the customers as well as 82,000 drivers whose records were taken.

Details of the hack, which affected 57 million Uber users worldwide, were first disclosed last year – when it also emerged that the company paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data rather than notifying the victims.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Governor Wike Dismisses 3 Media Chiefs

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has sacked the