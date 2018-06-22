Two ISIS Commanders Arrested by DSS in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has arrested two commanders of the Islamic State (ISIS) in West Africa in Kukuntu village, Gwgwalada, Abuja.

The DSS said this in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo.

Opuiyo said the suspects were arrested on May 5, 2018, after special operations on identified targets.

The statement was issued three days after UK Sun reported that ISIS leaders were sneaking “battle-hardened extremists” from Syria into Nigeria.

After the report, the federal government ordered an intensified screening of passengers and luggage at the nation’s airports.

Opuiyo,according to The Cable, said in a related operation on April 28, the service also arrested one Umar Dogo, a suspected member of ISWA at Muda Lawal market in Bauchi State.

He said the suspects were discovered to have concluded plans to perpetuate the ideals of the group in the area, and in collaboration with Boko Haram, carry out heinous violent attacks on innocent persons.

The operative also said following intelligence reports, two experts in improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Adamu Hassan, aka Bale and Abubakar Abubakar aka Alhaji or Buba, were arrested.

He said two other members of Boko Haram, Mohammed Saleh, aka Azrak and Iliyasu Abubakar, aka Ruwa, were also arrested on April 12 and 19 at at Gassol and Ardo local government areas of Taraba.

Opuiyo said in furtherance of the service’s operation, two members of the dreaded Basalube kidnap group, Usman, aka Siddi and Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Ganaja, were arrested on June 17 at Karu village in Abuja.

He said during one of the operations, one of the group’s members, Tambaya Umar was arrested on April 24 at Odigie village, Ovia North-east Local Government Area of Edo State.

Opuiyo said Umar was arrested alongside Ibrahim Ali, Abubakar Mohammed, Aliyu Manu and Umar Mohammed for their complicity in the group’s numerous criminal acts.

He said on March 27 the service also arrested five members of a kidnap syndicate at Calabar, Cross River State.

The suspects are: Simeon Paul, Emmanuel Etim, Eric Out, Famous Oleke and Felix Eshet.