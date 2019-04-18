Tragic! Orphan Corp Member Collapses in NYSC Orientation Camp, Dies Minutes Later

Tragedy struck Wednesday in Bauchi State as a female National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member, Magdalene Yohanna, collapsed at the NYSC orientation camp and later died few minutes after she was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi.

THISDAY checks revealed that this was barely four days after the 2019 Batch A corps members reported for the three weeks orientation course at the Wailo camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of state.

Investigations revealed that on April 1, Magdalene had reportedly complained to NYSC officials about her protracted asthma and how she would not be fit to attend the ‘morning meditation’, but her complainants fell on deaf ears.

Against her will, she was forced to attend the ‘meditation’ and collapsed few minutes later. She was immediately attended to by corps members’ doctors and nurses, but when attempts to resuscitate her were not yielding results, she was rushed to ATBUTH to save her life.

Further inquiries from medical doctors at the hospital concerning what could have led to the untimely death of Magdalene had no answers as they were not authorised to speak to anyone about her demise.

However, a doctor who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the deceased relatives have been informed of her death, adding that he cannot speak further because he was not authorised to speak to journalists.

Several efforts to get the NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Artu Marcus, to immediately react to her death proved abortive as he said he was presently in Jos, and would release a statement over the incident when he returns to Bauchi.

However, after much pressure, he finally arranged for an interview with the state Coordinator of NYSC, Afolayan James, at Wailo camp, immediately after the closing ceremony for Batch A corps members.

THISDAY got to the venue of the ceremony which lasted for about an hour, with the Director General of the corps, Brig. Gen. Zakari Kazaure, in attendance.

However, during the ceremony, late Magdalene did not get a single mention neither was she given a minute silence as tribute for her passing.

Efforts to get the state coordinator to react on the incident did not also yield results as his Personal Assistant dismissed journalists, citing busy schedules as reason.

It was however learnt that Magdalene, an orphan, sponsored her education throughout her higher institution.

She was buried last Friday at her home town in Kaduna amid tears and pain.

Source: THISDAY