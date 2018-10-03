Tech Firm ProNov Wins Merck Accelerator Lagos Satellite Programme $3000 Prize

ProNov, a technology innovation firm has emerged winner of $3000 cash prize in the Merck Accelerator Lagos Satellite Programme pitch event for young innovators.

Speaking at the pitch event organised by Seedspace in Lagos, the General Manager, Seedspace Lagos, Alessia Balducci, expressed the company’s desire to foster technology and innovation by building Hubs and Communities through its accelerated and Academy programmes.

In his remarks, the Team leader, ProNov, Mr. Damilola Ogundiaro, who expressed delight at the financial grant given to the firm, said they would expand their activities to Ibadan and Kaduna.

“There is a lot to do especially when attention is now on us as a team, but we hope to expand our activities to Ibadan and Kaduna. Also, we have some funding opportunities that are in advance stages to enable us further expand our investment in terms of logistics”.

The pitch event comprised 10 innovators that emerged as top start-ups from 150 applications received.

The top finalists included: Vinsighte, Chekkit, Farmpadi, Frontier Sciences Solutions Limited, WellNewMe, and PreDiagn.

The Accelerator Programme Manager, Innovation Centre, Merck, Herve Kubwimana, said the event was meant to discover young start-ups that are aligned with innovations.

He also said: “Application was done online with the top finalists selected from initial 55 of the 150 applications received. Some of the criteria we used firstly, we put out application form online, which focused on the areas we are interested in, and how relevant it is to us as a company, and problems and solutions.