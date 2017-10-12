TCN Restores Two Power Lines, Targets Five Others

The Transmission Company of Nigeria,TCN, earlier in the week, restored the second 330 kilovolt (kv) power transmission line 1 from Jebba to Kainji, and the Ajaokuta – Gwagwalada 330kv Double Circuit line II, two years after they packed up.

A statement by the General Manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, said the second Kainji-Jebba line went out two years ago due to a fault at Kainji. The Ajaokuta-Gwagwalada line II was out because a cut sky wire tangled with conductors at towers 338 and 339.

TCN said there will be more evacuation of electricity. It said henceforth, if there was a fault on one line in each route, it would not interrupt power transmission as the second line was now available.

Energising the two lines has also increased the company’s transmission capability just as TCN reiterated its commitment to revamping the nation’s transmission grid and continue to intensify efforts at completely transforming the system to bring it at par with international standards.

Meanwhile, a communiqué issued at the end of the monthly power sector meeting in Owerri, Monday, outlined the time lines for the completion of other projects by TCN under Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).