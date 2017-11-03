Tasty Time MD Faces Charges Over Unregistered Products

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Agency Administration and Control on Thursday, November, 2 arraigned the Managing Director of Tasty Time Nigeria Limited, Mr. Isaac Kole, for alleged production and selling of unregistered products.

Kole, who was arraigned alongside his company before the Federal High Court in Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was arraigned based on the four charges, marked FHC/L/351c/17, NAFDAC accused Kole and his company of producing and churning out unregistered products such as Tasty Time juice, Glucosaid Energy drink, Tasty Time Pops orange flovour drink, Tasty Time Fitz apple drink, and Tasty Time mixed orange flavour drink.

The agency claimed that the defendants packaged the products at their office located at 1, Kole Street, Ipaja, Lagos.

The prosecutor, Mrs. Okon Chinyere, told Justice Hadiza Shagari that Kole and his company ran foul of sections 1(1), 5(a) and 5(e) of the Foods and Drugs and related Products Cap. F33, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

She said they were liable to punishment under sections 6(1)(a) and 17(4) of the same law.

But the defendants denied the four charges pressed against them.

In view of his health, Kole was allowed to go home on the administrative bail earlier granted him by NAFDAC.

Justice Shagari fixed November 6, 2017 for the hearing of his proper bail application.

He was, however, directed to produce a director, either from the federal or state civil service, who would sign an undertaken to produce him in court on Monday for ruling on his bail application.