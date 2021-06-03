Sex For Grades: UNILAG Dismisses Two Lecturers Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

June 3, 2021 115

Two lecturers at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have been dismissed after an investigation into sexual misconducts perpetrated by them found them culpable.

The dismissal was carried out by the Governing Council of the university following the widely popular Sex for Grades documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The dismissed lecturers were the Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, Faculty of Arts, and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation into the case, “The Council consequently decided and approved that both Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo be dismissed from the services of the university for misconduct, with effect from Monday, May 31, 2021, in line with section 18 of the University of Lagos Act 1967,” the statement from the university read.

It added that the “Council further directed that the Management should review the sexual harassment policy as may be necessary and institute effective strategies to prevent future occurence.”

In 2019, an explosive documentary revealing the rampancy of sexual harassment by lecturers in higher institutions in West Africa caused a stir that sparked conversations and consequent dismissal of lecturers in universities involved in the documentary.

Undercover journalists posed as students in the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana, with lecturers caught on camera propositioning the “students”, exposing the thriving contractual enterprise of sex for grades perpetrated by lecturers in higher institutions.