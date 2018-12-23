Senate’s Lifeline to Ajaokuta Steel a Welcome Development

The recent approval by the Senate mandating the federal government to spend the sum of one billion dollars from the excess crude accounts is a welcome move to revitalise the neglected Ajaokuta Steel project.

Indeed, the step taken by the Senate is long overdue and the early release of the fund would lead to early commencement of work on the project to ensure its completion on time.

The abandonment of the Ajaokuta Steel Industry has delayed Nigeria’s industrialisation.

The present government’s determination of ensuring the early completion of projects abandoned like Ajaokuta is commendable.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has consistent reminded Nigerians that he would be leaving a legacy for generation yet unborn, and to make Nigeria a hub of indusrialisation on the African continent. This is one way of doing that.

The people of Kogi State and Nigerians in general are appreciative of the determination of the present government in areas like this where previous governments were more or less negligent or lukewarm. We call on the stakeholders in steel industries to make the necessary input to ensure the dream achieved soonest.