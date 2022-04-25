fbpx

Real Estate Firm Upskills Nigerians On UK Real Estate Opportunities

Cavalli Business and Investment Group member, Global Property Partners declares it has resolved plans to showcase various opportunities inherent in the United Kingdom property market to Nigerians.

The firm specialises in acquiring, developing, and managing retail, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

According to a statement by the company via a scheduled Zoom webinar to be held on Thursday, 28th of April, property experts from Nigeria and the United Kingdom were expected to educate Nigerians and corporate bodies on the advantages of investing in the property market in the United Kingdom.

The webinar’s theme, “The UK Advantage: Economic Prospects, Real Estate, and Trust,” aims to expound on the acceptable professional and legal processes of investing and acquiring properties of all kinds in the United Kingdom.

According to the host, Chief Executive Officer of Global Property Partners, Emmanuel Odemayowa, speakers including Sam Philip, Global Sales Director, and  Partnership Manager both of SalBoy United Kingdom, Jennifer Lawler, had been confirmed.

Chief Executive Officer of GulfCoast Finance United Arab Emirates & United Kingdom, Azeem Khan, will also speak at the webinar.

Odemayowa stated that Global Property Partners understood the trends and dynamics of the continuous growth in Nigeria’s middle-class yearning for upscale and luxury properties both in Nigeria and abroad.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

