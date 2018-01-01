Pound Surges to Three-week High, Gains 0.5%

The British Pound Sterling, on Friday, December 29, recorded a half of a percent growth to a three-week high of $1.3511.

The sterling, which is still more than 10 percent down against the dollar since the June 2016 vote for Britain to leave the European Union, it has climbed 9.5 percent in 2017 – its strongest year since 2009.

Meanwhile, the Dollar, on Friday, slipped to its lowest in more than three months against a basket of major currencies as the euro and sterling climbed, putting the greenback on track for an almost 10 percent fall over the year – its worst showing since 2003.

The dollar’s loss has been a boon for commodities priced in the currency, which have also benefited from a synchronized pick up in global trade and surprisingly strong demand from China.

The European Single Currency, Euro, surged to a three-month high of $1.1982 on Friday, December 29.

The common currency showed little immediate reaction to Italy’s announcement that it will hold an election on March 4, as such an outcome had been anticipated.