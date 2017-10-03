POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JPB | U.S. Embassy Economic & Commercial Assistant Recruitment

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja, is seeking to employ a suitable and qualified candidate for the position below in the Economic Section:

Job Title: Economic & Commercial Assistant, FSN-8/FP-06*

Ref: A20003

Location: Abuja

Open to: All interested candidates

Work Hours: Full-Time; 40 hours/week

Basic Function of the Position

The Economic and Commercial Assistant (ECA) researches and drafts economic and commercial analyses, develops relationships with Nigerian economic leaders and offers a cross-spectrum of Commercial Service (CS) services to U.S. clients and Nigerian businesses within the northern Nigeria Kano/Kaduna industrial corridor.

The incumbent reports to the Deputy Economic Chief in the Embassy, Abuja and coordinates with the Foreign Commercial Office at the Consulate General, Lagos.

The position’s work encompasses both economic and commercial services.

Requirements

Note: All applicants MUST address each required qualification listed below with specific information supporting each item. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not qualified.

A University Degree in Economics, Business Administration or related studies is required.

Minimum of two (2) years relevant experience in economic, commercial or statistical analysis, business or related fields is required.

Level IV (Fluent) Speaking/Writing/Reading in English is required. Language proficiency will be tested. Level II (Limited knowledge) of Hausa is required.

Knowledge of Nigeria’s political, economic, social structure and economic concepts and methods is required.

Demonstrated skills developing, analyzing and presenting economic and business topics, including statistical and business strategic analyses is required.

Hiring Preference Selection Process

When qualified, applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below.

Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

Hiring Preference Order:

AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran*

AEFM / USEFM

FS on LWOP**

Importation Information:

Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of the most recent Member Copy Four (4) of the DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, and, if applicable, a letter from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

If claiming conditional eligibility for U.S. Veterans’ preference, applicants must submit proof of conditional eligibility. If the written documentation confirming eligibility is not received in the HR office by the closing date of the vacancy announcement, the U.S. Veterans’ preference will not be considered in the application process. Mission HR’s decision on eligibility for U.S. Veterans’ preference after reviewing all required documentation is final.

This level of preference applies to all Foreign Service employees on LWOP.

Additional Selection Criteria

Management will consider nepotism/conflict of interest, budget, and residency status in determining successful candidacy.

Current OR employees serving a probationary period are not eligible to apply. Current OR employees with an Overall Summary Rating of Needs Improvement or Unsatisfactory on their most recent Employee Performance Report (EPR) are not eligible to apply

Current NOR employees hired on a Family Member Appointment (FMA) or a Personal Service Agreement (PSA) are not eligible to apply within the first 90 calendar days of their employment, unless they have a When Actually Employed (WAE) work schedule

The candidate must be able to obtain and hold the local security certification after selection.

Candidates who are EFMs, USEFMs, AEFMs, or MOHs must have at least one year remaining on their sponsor’s tour of duty to be considered eligible to apply for this position.

Salary

OR – Ordinarily Resident – N6,466,256 p.a. (Starting basic salary) Position Grade: FSN-8

In addition to the basic salary, all allowances will be paid in accordance with the Mission Local Compensation Plan.

NOR – Not Ordinarily Resident – AEFM – US$47,170 p.a EFM/MOH – US$39,954 (Full-Time Starting Salary) p.a. Position Grade:

FP-06

Application Closing Date

10th October, 2017.

How to Apply



Interested applicants for this position MUST submit the following, or the application will not be considered:

Application for US Federal Employment (DS – 174) ; or a current resume or curriculum vitae that provides the same information as a DS – 174; plus,

; or a current resume or curriculum vitae that provides the same information as a DS – 174; plus, Any additional documentation that supports or addresses the requirements listed above (e.g. Transcripts, Degrees, NYSC certificate/exemption etc.)

A type – written and signed application letter specifically applying for this position, and addressing the minimum requirements as advertised. Please reference the job title and announcement number on the application letter.

Limit all electronic (e – mail) submissions to one entry/e – mail not larger than 5MB. Please submit attachments in PDF and Word formats, not pictures.

E – mails received without the appropriate subject line and incomplete applications will not be considered.



Note: