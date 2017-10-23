NSE Index Slumps 0.16% As Bear Dominates Trading

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, October 20,closed the week sluggish, dragging down the value of lead indices of the bourse.

As such, the All Share Index depreciated by 0.16% to close at 36,587.31 points, compared with the marginal appreciation of 0.01% recorded on Thursday.

Similarly, the Market Capitalization slumped by 0.16% to close at N12.59bn, compared with the marginal appreciation of 0.01% recorded on Thursday, to close at N12.61bn

The depreciation recorded in the share prices of Zenith Bank, ETI, Nigerian Breweries, FCMB, and Dangote Sugar was mainly responsible for the loss recorded in the Index Week-on-week, the Index depreciated by 0.71% while Year-to-date, it appreciated by 36.14%

The three most actively traded stocks were: Zenith Bank (24.02mn), Transcorp (9.40mn) and FBNH (8.19mn)

The most actively traded sectors were: Financial Services (74.18mn), Consumer Goods (12.99mn), and Conglomerates (9.90mn).

On the Money and Fixed Income Securities Market, the 30-Day NIBOR decreased to 20.98% while the 90-Day and 180-Day NIBOR increased to 22.12% and 23.29% respectively while the discount rates on the Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) increased further today by an average of about 25 basis points as the sell-off of bills witnessed previously in the 2-way-quote market was sustained

On the Foreign Exchange Market, activity at the interbank foreign exchange market remained low, with quotes ranging between N305.15/US$ and N306.15/US$

The foreign exchange rate at the interbank market opened at N305.15/305.65 and closed at N305.65/306.15, with a high of N305.65/306.15 and a low of N305.15/305.65 to the US$.

The total value of stocks traded was N1.88bn, up by 9.31% from N1.72bn recorded on Thursday, while the total volume of stocks traded was 106.54mn in 3,193 deals.