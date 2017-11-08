NSE Index Rises 0.22% As Diamond Bank Emerges Most Traded

The equity market closed higher on Tuesday, November, 7, as The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated by 0.22% to close at 37,013.57 points compared with the marginal depreciation of 0.02% recorded yesterday

Similarly, the Market Capitalization appreciated today by 0.22% to close at N12.81trn, compared with the depreciation of 0.02% recorded yesterday to close at N12.78trn

The appreciation recorded in the share prices of FBN Holdings, Zenith Bank, GT Bank, UBA, and Dangote Cement was mainly responsible for the gain recorded in the Index

Year-to-date, the Index appreciated by 37.73%

The total value of stocks traded on the floors of The NSE was N2.91bn, up by 0.09% from N2.90bn recorded yesterday

The total volume of stocks traded was 305.17mn in 4,399 deals

The three most actively traded stocks were: Diamond Bank (83.12mn), Fidelity Bank (39.92mn) and Cadbury (37.84mn)

The most actively traded sectors were: Financial Services (211.81mn), Consumer Goods (55.33mn), and Industrial Goods (18.09mn).

The 30-Day decreased to 19.99% while the 90-Day and 180-Day NIBOR increased to 21.29% and 22.89% respectively

The discount rates on the Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) depreciated further today by an average of about 30 basis points in the 2-way-quote market. Market activity was high and remained on the short end of the curve.

Prices dipped across most of the maturities traded today in the 2-way quote Bond Market, particularly on the Mar 2027 and April 2037 maturities.

Activity at the interbank foreign exchange market remained low, with quotes ranging between N305.40/US$ and N306.40/US$

The foreign exchange rate at the interbank market opened at N305.40/305.90 and closed at N305.90/306.40, with a high of N305.90/306.40 and a low of N305.40/305.90 to the US$.