NSE Index Adds 0.93% as Bullish Trend Thrives

Activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, September 28, closed positive buoyed by healthy rally.

As such. the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.93 percent or 325.91 points to settle at 35,429.31 points,pushing the year-to-date up to 31.83 percent.

Likewise, the market capitalisation jumped by N112.4 billion to finish at N12.2 trillion.

However, market breadth closed negative with 21 gainers paired against 26 losers. Nestle sat atop the gainers’ table soaring by N14.94k to its share price to settle at N1225 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with N2.99k increase to finish at N212.99k per share, as PZ Cussons rose by N1 to end at N26 per share. International Breweries added N1 to close at N37 per share, while GTBank advanced by 80k to finish at N40 per share.

Conversely, MRS slumped N1.68k to close at N31.98k per share, while NASCON fell by N1.8k to finish at N12.2k per share. Unilever slumped by 68k to end at N43.61k per share, CCNN dipped by 44k to settle at N8.36k per share, and Ecobank slumped by 30k to close at N17.70k per share.

Skye Bank emerged the most active stock, moving 99 million shares worth N50.8 million. It was followed by Axa Mansard, which traded 42.9 million shares valued at N85.8 million, and Transacorp, which sold 20.3 million shares for N25.7 million.

Meyer exchanged 20.3 million shares at N14.2 million, while Access Bank traded 17.3 million shares worth N165.8 million.

At the end of trading, a total of 346.2 million shares were exchanged in 3,066 deals worth N4 billion in contrast to 136.4 million shares transacted on Wednesday in 2,860 deals valued at N1.3 billion.