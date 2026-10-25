Northern group links Kaduna rally turnout to Tinubu’s 2027 re-election support

By Emmanuella Opara | October 25th 2026

KEY POINTS

Northern Youth Frontiers says turnout at Tinubu’s Kaduna campaign rally reflects support for his re-election bid.

The coalition commends Senator Abdulaziz Yari for grassroots mobilisation across the North.

The group urges political parties and stakeholders to avoid inflammatory campaigns and promote peaceful elections.

Tinubu formally launched his 2027 re-election campaign at the Kaduna Township Stadium on October 24.

MAIN STORY

The Northern Youth Frontiers has described the turnout at President Bola Tinubu’s campaign rally in Kaduna as an indication of support for his re-election bid in 2027.

The coalition, which comprises youth groups across the 19 northern states, also commended the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, for his role in mobilising supporters ahead of the rally.

The group’s North-West coordinator, Saminu Turaki, made the remarks in a statement on Sunday congratulating Tinubu on the rally.

Turaki attributed the turnout to what he described as the confidence of people in Northern Nigeria in the President’s leadership and vision. He also commended traditional rulers, community leaders and residents who attended the event, saying their participation demonstrated solidarity with the President.

He praised Yari’s organisational efforts, arguing that his mobilisation strategy had encouraged youth participation across the region.

Turaki also called on political parties and other stakeholders to conduct their activities peacefully as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

He cautioned against statements and campaign activities that could heighten political tensions, ethnic divisions and religious intolerance, urging stakeholders to focus on policy proposals, development plans and candidates’ records.

Reaffirming the coalition’s endorsement of Tinubu’s second-term bid, Turaki said the group based its position on what it described as the President’s performance, commitment to nation-building and economic reform agenda.

The group further urged political stakeholders to prioritise national unity and stability throughout the electioneering period.

Tinubu officially launched his 2027 re-election campaign on October 24 at a rally held at the Kaduna Township Stadium in Kaduna State.

THE ISSUES

The coalition’s statement reflects the efforts of groups supporting Tinubu’s re-election campaign to present the Kaduna rally as evidence of political backing in Northern Nigeria.

However, the group’s assessment represents the position of a coalition that supports the President. Attendance at a rally alone does not establish the level of support among the wider northern electorate.

The group’s appeal for peaceful campaigning also highlights the importance of political conduct as parties and candidates prepare for the 2027 elections.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The spectacular outing in Kaduna is a clear testament to the unalloyed love, confidence, and overwhelming support that the people of Northern Nigeria continue to repose in the leadership and vision of President Tinubu,” Saminu Turaki, North-West coordinator of the Northern Youth Frontiers, said.

“Elections should be a contest of ideas, developmental plans, and track records, not an avenue to sow seeds of discord, ethnicity, or religious division. We urge all stakeholders to embrace peace and decorum throughout this campaign season,” Turaki said.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated courageous leadership in steering the nation toward sustainable growth, and the North stands ready to ensure the continuation of these transformational policies for another term,” Turaki said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The coalition is expected to continue advocating support for Tinubu’s re-election bid while urging political parties and stakeholders to maintain peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

BOTTOM LINE

The Northern Youth Frontiers has endorsed Tinubu’s re-election bid and credited the turnout at his Kaduna campaign rally to support for his leadership. Its statement also combines political mobilisation with a call for peaceful electioneering, although rally attendance alone cannot establish the level of support across Northern Nigeria.