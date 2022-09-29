NNPC Set To Deploy 740 Gas Centres, 20m Cylinder

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the deployment of 740 cooking gas distribution centers, as well as 37 filling plants and skids in 541 stations around the nation.

It also announced that it was collaborating with the Vice President’s Office to form a gas finance firm to inject 20 million cylinders into the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) market in order to expand LPG use in Nigeria.

Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, made the announcement at the India-Nigeria LPG Summit Abuja 2022, themed “Energizing the Future: Leveraging the Indian Experience to Achieve Nigerian National LPG Aspiration.

He stated that the oil company had made additional investments in gas, power, and renewables