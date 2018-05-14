NNPC Records 194 Pipeline Vandalism Incidences Within One Year

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the nation recorded 194 cases of pipeline vandalism between January 2017 and the corresponding period of this year.During the release of its January financial and operational report yesterday in Abuja, the agency noted that gas supply to the power sector during the period under the review jerked up by 88.89 per cent, admitting that the vandalism posed a major challenge to its operations.

According to NNPC, the development has continued to threaten government’s efforts in sanitizing the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry, especially the move to make country a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

The report indicated that vandalism remains the biggest problem of operations at the downstream sector, putting the corporation at a disadvantageous position while it lasted.Of the 194 cases, the NNPC noted that PHC-Aba and Aba-Enugu pipeline segment of the network accounted for 187 points or 86.57 per cent.

In the monthly report, gas-to-power supply as at January 2018 stood at 731 million metric standard cubic feet (mmscf) per day as against 387mmscf/d in January 2017, representing 88.89 per cent increase.

The document reads in part: “An average of 731mmscf/d of gas was sent to over 20 domestic thermal power plants in the month of January 2018, generating a thermal power output of 3,076 megawatts (mw) to the national grid, representing 76.7 per cent of the total national power generation.”It indicated that an additional 365mmscf/d of gas was supplied to the industrial sector to power over 50 companies in the period under review to boost the nation’s economy.

The total gas production for the month was put at 8,169mmscf/d out of which 14 per cent was supplied to the domestic market, 43 per cent for export, while 31 per cent was re-injected and the balance flared.

The 30th edition of the monthly report gave the total crude processed by the local refineries (Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) and Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC)] for the month of January 2018 as 204,877MT, with KRPC accounting for 183,022MT while 21,855MT was processed by KRPC.It stated that production by the two refineries during the period translated into a combined yield of 89.97 per cent as against the 88.99 per cent in December 2017.In the month under review, 1,463.66million litres of PMS and 33.79million litres of DPK were supplied through the Direct Supply Direct Purchase (DSDP).