NNPC Expresses Readiness to Supply over 10 percent of India’s Crude Oil Demand

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC has expressed its readiness to continue to supply over 10 percent of India’s crude oil demand in the face of competing demand for the product from other countries.

This commitment was made by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, when the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Abhay Thakur, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

In a statement, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that Mr Kyari noted that Nigeria, through the NNPC, would continue to support India’s energy security, adding that the recent Memorandum of Understanding in the area of energy between Nigeria and India would be consummated to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mr Kyari said that the NNPC was desirous of growing the energy co-operation with India and that it was time to progress from just talking to walking the talk.

He noted that India is a very important market and that the NNPC would ensure that the current volume of crude oil supply from Nigeria to India is secured for the collective interest of both countries.

“We are ready to have a robust engagement with the Indian trade team to provide a win-win energy scenario between us. Every trade opportunity that is available will be fully explored,” Mr Kyari said.

Earlier, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Abhay Thakur, thanked the management of NNPC for the recent renewal of the crude oil term contracts for three Indian companies and sued for increment in the crude oil supply in view of the increasing energy needs of India.

He disclosed that India was ready to provide credit line mechanisms and expertise to help NNPC revamp its massive infrastructure across the country.

“India is prepared to offer Nigeria and particularly the NNPC a credit line mechanism to help her in the areas of refinery maintenance, construction, security, surveillance and anything possible. Our expertise in Information Technology (IT) is available as well.

“We are ready to co-operate with NNPC to boost our bilateral relations,” Thakur asserted.

The Indian High Commissioner also congratulated Mr Kyari on his appointment as the Group Managing Director of NNPC, noting that the confidence placed in him was well considered for national interest.