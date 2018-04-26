NITDA: 113 Girl’s Receive ICT Training in Jigawa

National Information Technology Development Authority (NITDA) has trained 113 girls drawn from different states in the North West Zone of the country on various soft ware applications (information technology) for capacity building aimed at creating job and for self reliance.

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar while speaking at the opening ceremony of the occasion held at Manpower Development Centre, Duts commended NITDA for choosing his state to host the training.

Abubakar stated that Jigawa State had benefited immensely from the activities of the authority, saying that the centre had provided the state “ICT projects worth over N500 million, in addition to numerous supports on ICT appliances, which cut across the state by NITDA.”

He noted that the era of waiting for government employment was over; “therefore the policy adopted by NITDA to give the skills training for the country’s youth to be able to be self employed is the best and will certainly help in poverty eradication and job creation.”

The governor urged the participants to make best use of the knowledge and other support received from NITDA to start their own business as according to him, “for everything you see and for everything you heard there was an opportunity to make money.”

Director general NITDA, Isa Ali Fantami, alo speaking stated that the training was organised for the Northwest zone, revealing that the participants were drawn from all the state of the region. He noted that the programme was aimed at training the girls to complement Federal Government policy on poverty eradication and jobs creation.